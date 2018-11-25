Police likely killed wrong man responding to US mall shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A policeman appears to have shot and killed the wrong person in responding to a shooting in an Alabama shopping mall that left two others wounded, police said on Saturday (Nov 24), correcting an earlier account of the Black Friday incident.

Police in Hoover, Alabama, originally said 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford pulled a gun and opened fire during a physical altercation in the Riverchase Galleria mall, wounding an 18-year-old man.

A 12-year-old girl was also wounded in the incident.

A uniformed Hoover police officer then shot Bradford dead as he ran from the scene brandishing a gun, police said.

"New evidence suggests that while Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim," Hoover police said in a statement.

"This information indicates that there is at least one gunman at large, who could be responsible for the shooting of the 18-year-old male and 12-year-old female." he said.

US media published photographs of Bradford, who was black.

We are devastated by the incident that happened tonight in our shopping center. We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department. While there is no current danger to our community, we will remain closed until further notice. — Riverchase Galleria (@ShopRiverchase) November 23, 2018

A crowd of people is gathering outside Riverchase Galleria in Hoover to protest the shooting death of Emantic Bradford. Hoover PD shot and killed the 21-year-old during an altercation in the mall Thursday night. Police first said he shot and injured two people. More info below: pic.twitter.com/Bk3yL38470 — Chip Scarborough (@ChipWVTM13) November 24, 2018

Hoover Police shoot and kill an innocent black man, #EJBradford an active duty Army officer home for Thanksgiving. After killing this innocent man the Hoover Police then wrongfully told the media that Mr. Bradford was the shooter at the #Riverchase Galleria.@ACLUAlabama pic.twitter.com/Nc5kzZKlKR — Brock Boone (@brockbooneACLU) November 24, 2018

Shots were fired in the Riverchase Galleria shortly before 10pm. There are known injuries, some due to the panic that ensued. But there is no official word from police on injuries/fatalities, or if the scene is secure… these shots are from Bill Castle with ABC 33/40 pic.twitter.com/IiMbpZsSnp — James Spann (@spann) November 23, 2018

There have been a series of fatal encounters in recent years between US police and African Americans, who formed the Black Lives Matter Movement in response.

The police officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.