Police chief says effort to get help thwarted

WASHINGTON • The outgoing chief of the US Capitol Police has said House of Representatives and Senate security officials had thwarted his efforts to call in the National Guard, contradicting assertions from other officials who said the force had not asked for help.

The former chief of the federal force, Mr Steven Sund, told The Washington Post on Sunday that his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the National Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was likely going to be much larger than at earlier demonstrations.

Mr Sund's remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Mr Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it - but no one from the Capitol Police asked.

Mr Sund told the Post in an interview that he had asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup, but his request was turned down.

Mr Kenneth Rapuano, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Homeland Defence and Global Security, said last week that the Pentagon had been in touch with the Capitol Police and were told they would not require assistance from the National Guard.

Mr Sund, who will step down from his post on Saturday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, said his request for help was rejected or delayed six times.

"If we would have had the National Guard, we could have held them at bay longer, until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive," he said.

REUTERS