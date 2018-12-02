PM Lee sends condolences to family of former US president George H. W. Bush

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to former US president George W. Bush and his family to convey his deepest condolences about the passing of former US president George H. W. Bush, who died last Friday (Nov 30), aged 94.

Mr Lee, who is attending the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in Argentina, said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 2) that he was saddened to hear of the death of the statesman.

"He represented the finest of the Greatest Generation, and served his country with courage, devotion, compassion, and humility. He never lost his sense of adventure, and even went skydiving to celebrate his 90th birthday!" Mr Lee said.

"I remember his state visit to Singapore in 1992, when I was his Minister-in-Attendance. His was the first visit by a US President to Singapore. President Bush and my father knew each other well, and he was a warm and gracious host when my father visited the US in 1982.

"President Bush was a dedicated statesman, and at the same time a devoted husband and father. My thoughts are with his family."