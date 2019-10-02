PM Lee: China does not want a repeat of 1989 in Hong Kong

China would not want to intervene militarily in Hong Kong right now because it does not want a repeat of the fallout from 1989, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with The Washington Post.

This was Beijing's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, which left possibly thousands dead and dented China's standing in the Western world.

"This will be worse if they have to go in, in that way, and what will they do with Hong Kong after that? You have destroyed Hong Kong," PM Lee said in an interview with journalist Ishaan Tharoor last week, portions of which were published yesterday on the 70th anniversary of China's founding.

He added: "I think China is now in a dilemma - how do you hope that this comes down without them getting overly involved?"

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by a since-withdrawn extradition Bill, but have now evolved into a wider movement fuelled by discontent with the pro-Beijing government.

PM Lee cited the protests, which have lasted more than three months, when discussing the pressures worrying Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

The Prime Minister said that while Mr Xi had no competitor in a position to challenge him, he has to grapple with difficult structural problems in the Chinese economy and internal cohesion issues.

PM Lee said: "These internal cohesion issues worry them because they do not see any easy way of dealing with any of them - whether it is Xinjiang, whether it is Tibet, whether it is Hong Kong or Taiwan."

In earlier portions of the interview published last week, PM Lee worried about strained relations between the United States and China, warning that Washington could not treat Beijing the same way it did the Soviet Union during the Cold War, before the Soviet bloc collapsed in 1989.

But China, now no longer the small and backward country it was before it started reforming and opening up, also needs to reconsider its approach, he added.

"They have to take their share of responsibility upholding and supporting the global system," said PM Lee.