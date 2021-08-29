Plenty of post-mortems on Afghanistan in the US, little reflection
WASHINGTON - The security and foreign policy community in Washington is up to its elbows in post-mortems of the United States' war in Afghanistan, as the Biden administration tries to snatch a semblance of respect from the jaws of defeat with its Herculean effort to airlift tens of thousands out of Kabul.
So is the media, though it is by nature mostly fixated on the immediacy of the news cycle. As usual, real historical context is at best sporadic, and the 170 Afghans killed by an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomber at the gates of Kabul airport are mostly a footnote to the deaths of 13 American troops in that attack.