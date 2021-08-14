Planned rally in support of Jan 6 rioters raises security concerns

WASHINGTON • A planned rally next month on the grounds of the US Capitol which organisers say is intended to peacefully demand "justice" for hundreds of "political prisoners" charged in the Jan 6 insurrection is raising law enforcement alarms.

Among beefed-up security measures being considered for the Sept 18 rally is re-installing some of the recently dismantled fencing around parts of the Capitol grounds, though no decision on that has been made, said a person familiar with the plans.

The Justice for J6 protest is being organised by a group called Look Ahead America, directed by Mr Matt Braynard, who was part of the data team for Mr Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"What we are looking for is pure patriotism. It's American flags, American clothing, T-shirts, that sort of thing. And I invite you to make your own signs demanding justice for these political prisoners - demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt," Mr Braynard said in a video posted earlier this week on Twitter. Ms Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she climbed through a broken window in a door to the Speaker's Lobby, which leads to the House chamber, during the Jan 6 riot.

Her death has been a rallying point for former president Trump and his supporters, who falsely claim that the result of the 2020 presidential vote was fraudulent.

More than 600 people have been arrested on a variety of charges in connection with the Jan 6 insurrection, in which a mob coming from a Trump rally overran police and stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The riot interrupted a joint session of Congress convened to certify the electoral votes from the election.

In a telephone interview, Mr Braynard said the rally is meant to be peaceful and that the group has received approval from Capitol police. He added that the expectation is for "several thousand" people to attend.

Mr Braynard said that "this is not about any candidate or campaign", but about seeking justice for those arrested in connection with the Jan 6 riot, as well as for Ms Babbitt. He claimed they had been treated unfairly.

He also said in the video that his group will have its own security force and lawyers present to respond and work with police agencies to get quick responses to individuals who try to cause problems.

Law enforcement planning is still in the early stages. Details of security measures were not immediately available.

No official notice has gone out to rank-and-file Capitol police officers, however. An officer in the US Capitol police office that handles permit applications for special events on the grounds referred questions on Thursday to the public affairs office.

Security officials at the Capitol, as well as federal agencies and Washington-area police departments, have been monitoring conspiracy theories on social media and elsewhere that Mr Trump could soon be reinstated. Some of that speculation is pegged to some unspecified activity happening as early as this week.

The Department of Homeland Security last Friday warned the state and local authorities about increasing calls for violence online tied to election-related conspiracy theories. But the authorities at the Capitol have circled Sept 18 on their calendars as a known event prompting real concern, according to a person familiar with planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity. That day is a Saturday, when lawmakers are not scheduled to be in Washington.

