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Plane crash off the coast of Mississippi kills six, including two children

Six people, including two children, have been found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi on Nov 24 , according to the US Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies after a Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

There were four adults and two boys, ages eight and 10, on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile reported at about 3.45pm local time that it lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard.

Responders had spent hours searching for the group and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, according to Ros.

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Commander Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator , called the situation heartbreaking.

“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong inter-agency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the crash, said on Nov 24 they were aware of it.

Earlier in November, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in south Florida, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars. AP