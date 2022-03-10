Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend, source says

The plane was returning Trump (above) to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, from a New Orleans event with political donors.
 PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
36 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A plane carrying former US president Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday (March 9).

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about 75 miles from a New Orleans airport before turning back to the city, the person said.

Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump’s advisers.

A Trump representative did not immediately return a request for comment on the incident.

The plane was returning Trump to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, from a New Orleans hotel where he was speaking to Republican Party donors at a private event, the person said.

The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to the former president for the evening, the source said, and Trump advisers secured another donor’s plane to take him back to Florida.

The incident was first reported on Wednesday by Politico and the Washington Post.

More On This Topic
Trump wins CPAC conservative meeting's 2024 presidential straw poll
Trump now condemns Russia invasion, says he prays for Ukrainian people

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top