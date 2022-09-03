Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart store

MISSISSIPPI - The pilot of a small plane who threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Mississippi has landed in a field, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi, said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station.

The Daily Journal, citing multiple sources, said the plane was down in Ashland, a sparsely populated part of Mississippi, and the pilot was still alive.

An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a field.

Earlier, police had said they were talking directly to the pilot. "With the mobility of an airplane of that type, the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," the police had said in a statement on Facebook.

Social media videos, which Reuters could not immediately verify, appeared to show a small plane flying in circles at a low altitude.

The Daily Journal said the pilot worked at the Tupelo regional airport. REUTERS