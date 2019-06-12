Pilot killed after helicopter crashes into NY building

NEW YORK • A pilot has been killed after a helicopter crashed into the roof of a Manhattan building, in what officials said was an attempt at an emergency landing.

There were no other injuries or deaths in the incident on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash at the building on Seventh Avenue, a few blocks south of Central Park, occurred at 1.45pm local time.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters there was no indication of the crash being intentional. "If you are a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), right, from 9/11," he said. "So, as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes."

President Donald Trump said he had been informed about the accident, later telling reporters: "It is a big tragedy... a very sad event."

In a statement, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that the crash did not appear to be a terrorist act. He added there was no ongoing threat to the city following the "absolutely shocking, stunning incident".

The pilot was identified by his employer late on Monday as Mr Tim McCormack, according to the Associated Press. He had worked at the East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department in New York since 1994.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke from the crash emanating from the roof of the building at 787 Seventh Avenue.

Police said a fire on the roof had been extinguished, but asked people to avoid the area around the building as emergency responders headed to the scene.

Other videos showed people evacuating the area in a hurry.

WASHINGTON POST