Coronavirus US

Photo of Texas doctor comforting elderly virus patient goes viral

Dr Joseph Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas, hugging the elderly man in the viral photo taken on Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. The doctor said the isolation of the Covid-19 intensive care unit was difficult f
Dr Joseph Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas, hugging the elderly man in the viral photo taken on Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. The doctor said the isolation of the Covid-19 intensive care unit was difficult for many patients, particularly the elderly.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

WASHINGTON • Dr Joseph Varon, a doctor treating coronavirus patients at a Texas hospital, was working his 252nd day in a row when he spotted a distraught elderly man in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU).

His comforting embrace of the white-haired man on Thanksgiving Day last Thursday was captured by a photographer for Getty Images and has gone viral around the world.

Dr Varon, chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, told CNN he was entering the Covid-19 ICU when he saw the elderly patient "out of his bed and trying to get out of the room".

"And he's crying," Dr Varon said.

"So I get close to him and I (ask) him, 'Why are you crying?', and the man says, 'I want to be with my wife', so I just grab him and I hold him.

"I was feeling very sorry for him. I was feeling very sad, just like him."

"Eventually he felt better and he stopped crying," Dr Varon told CNN on Monday, which he said was his 256th consecutive day of work.

"I don't know why I haven't broken down," he added. "My nurses cry in the middle of the day."

Dr Varon said the isolation of the Covid-19 unit was difficult for many patients, particularly the elderly.

"You can imagine," he said.

"You are inside a room where people are coming in spacesuits.

"When you are an elderly individual, it's more difficult because you are alone. Some of them cry. Some of them try to escape

"We actually had somebody who tried to escape through a window the other day."

More on this topic

 
 

Dr Varon said the elderly man in the picture is "doing much better".

"We are hoping that before the end of the week, he'll be able to get out of the hospital," he added.

The doctor also had a message for people who are not taking precautions amid the pandemic.

"People are out there in bars, restaurants, malls," he said.

"It is crazy. People don't listen, and then they end up in my ICU. What people need to know is I don't want to have to be hugging them.

"They need to do the basic things - keep their social distance, wear their masks, wash their hands and avoid going to places where there are a lot of people."

Dr Varon added: "If people would do that, healthcare workers like me could hopefully rest."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 02, 2020, with the headline 'Photo of Texas doctor comforting elderly virus patient goes viral'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 