Phase 2 of China trade deal to address certain tech issues: US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday (Jan 15) that some technology and cyber security issues will be resolved in the next chapter of a deal to end the trade war between the United States and China.

"I think a very significant amount of the technology issues are in Phase 1. There are other certain areas of services away from financial services that will be in Phase 2. There are certain additional cyber security issues that will be in Phase 2," Mr Mnuchin told CNBC as the two countries were poised to sign the first phase of the deal.

"There are still more issues to deal with and we'll address those."