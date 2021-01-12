PGA pulls tournament from Trump golf club

LOS ANGELES • Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by United States President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship.

"The PGA of America board of directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America president Jim Richerson tweeted on Sunday.

In a video posted on the organisation's website, Mr Richerson added that hosting the tournament at the course in New Jersey would tarnish the PGA of America's image. It did not disclose a replacement venue.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission."

A representative for the Trump Organisation said it was "incredibly disappointed" with the decision. "This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the representative said. "As an organisation we have invested many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster."

Golfweek in a column said the PGA of America had been debating for two years whether to move the organisation's flagship event but had been nervous about antagonising a "famously vindictive man".

The decision to move the men's golf major comes after the President exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE