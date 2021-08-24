Pfizer vaccine gets full approval from US authority

WASHINGTON • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech for use in people aged over 16, in the first such approval of a Covid-19 shot.

The vaccine has been authorised for emergency use since December and more than 204 million people in the United States have received it, based on Sunday's data.

But none of the three authorised Covid-19 vaccines had previously received full FDA approval.

Public health officials hope it will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective.

Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the country's response to the coronavirus.

"While millions of people have already safely received Covid-19 vaccines, we recognise that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instil additional confidence to get vaccinated," Dr Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, said yesterday.

About 51 per cent of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, even as a recent surge of infections spurred by the contagious Delta variant ravages parts of the US with low vaccination rates.

REUTERS