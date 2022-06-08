Pfizer to spend $165m to expand US Covid-19 pill production

NEW YORK • Pfizer will spend US$120 million (S$165 million) to expand manufacturing of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand increases, it said on Monday.

Use of the pill, Paxlovid, which has been authorised to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections rise.

Biden administration officials have pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.

According to a new study in Israel conducted during the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Paxlovid reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older.

However, the treatment was not found to prevent severe illness among younger adults, according to the research from Clalit Health Services, Israel's largest healthcare provider.

Pfizer's clinical trial tested Paxlovid in unvaccinated people who had risk factors for serious disease and found that the two-drug treatment cut the risk of hospitalisation and death by 90 per cent. That was during the Delta wave of the virus.

There has been some concern, amid anecdotal reports of bounceback Covid-19 symptoms after patients get relief from taking Paxlovid, that the treatment might not be as effective in vaccinated patients.

The Israeli study, which was published without peer review as a preprint by online platform Research Square, included data from nearly 110,000 participants from Jan 9 to March 10, when Omicron was the country's dominant variant.

Senior citizens with no prior immunity - meaning they were neither vaccinated nor recovered from a previous Covid-19 case - saw an 86 per cent drop in hospitalisations with Paxlovid. Those who had prior immunity also benefited, but at a lower rate of 60 per cent.

In patients aged 40 to 64, however, regardless of their prior immunity, the data showed no significant benefit in reducing hospitalisation, said Clalit researcher Ronen Arbel.

