Pfizer to double vaccine supply as Biden pushes for quicker roll-out

PORTAGE (Michigan) • US President Joe Biden has secured a commitment from Pfizer to double the quantity of Covid-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the United States' inoculation stockpile by summer in sight.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla used a visit on Friday by the President to the company's largest manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to announce that he expects to more than double the estimated five million doses a week the drugmaker currently provides to the US government.

The Biden administration is trying to accelerate an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate most American adults as local governments clamour for more doses and the virus kills thousands of Americans every day.

Mr Biden said he was confident he would be able to surpass his goal of distributing 100 million Covid-19 shots during his first 100 days in office. But he also said that any semblance of normalcy may still be many months away.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July. That doesn't mean it'll be in all Americans' arms, but enough vaccine will be available," Mr Biden said in a warehouse filled with hundreds of ultra-cold freezers, each holding 360,000 vaccine doses.

"I can't give you a date when this crisis will end," Mr Biden said. "But I can tell you: We're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later."

Less than 15 per cent of the US population has been vaccinated against the highly contagious illness that has claimed nearly 500,000 lives in the country.

Dr Bourla said it is possible to increase supply because of improvements in the manufacturing processes at the plant, better lab testing methods and Mr Biden's use of powers under the Defence Production Act to speed up manufacturing.

During the visit to the Michigan plant, Mr Biden challenged the company to deliver even earlier the 300 million doses of the vaccine it has agreed to supply by the end of July, and the company is looking for ways to speed up production, Dr Bourla said.

To that end, Pfizer said that by the end of this year, it will add manufacturing capacity in Michigan, raw material production capacity in Michigan and Connecticut, and more production lines to put vaccine into vials in Kansas. It has also engaged two US contract manufacturers to help produce the shots.

Mr Biden stressed vaccine production standards during the tour, as he encouraged Americans to get vaccinated. "I just toured where it is being made," he said. "It takes more time to do the check for safety than make that vaccine. That is how fastidious they are."

Pfizer has said it will provide the US government with 100 million doses by the end of next month, and 100 million more by the end of May.

It has already provided 40 million doses to the US government as at Feb 17, Dr Bourla said.

Pfizer is one of the largest employers in the Kalamazoo County area Mr Biden visited. Heavily industrialised Michigan was key to the President's 2020 election victory over former president Donald Trump.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Mr Biden's top medical adviser, said on Tuesday that demand still far outpaces supply at the moment.

Mr Jeff Williams, mayor of Arlington, Texas, who met Mr Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in recent weeks, said his city of 400,000 was ready to vaccinate 40,000 people a day but had enough supply to administer only 3,000 doses.

