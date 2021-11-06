Pfizer says its pill cuts severe Covid-19 risk by 89%

NEW YORK • A trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for Covid-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89 per cent the chances of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said yesterday.

The results appear to surpass those seen with Merck's pill molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalised for Covid-19 patients also at high risk of serious illness.

Full trial data is not yet available from either company.

Pfizer plans to submit interim trial results for its pill, which is given in combination with an older antiviral called ritonavir, to the US Food and Drug Administration as part of the emergency use application it opened in October.

The combination treatment, which will have the brand name Paxlovid, consists of three pills given twice daily.

The planned analysis of 1,219 patients in Pfizer's study looked at hospitalisations or deaths among people diagnosed with mild to moderate Covid-19 with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity.

It found that 0.8 per cent of those given Pfizer's drug within three days of the onset of symptoms were hospitalised and none had died by 28 days after treatment. That compared with a hospitalisation rate of 7 per cent for placebo patients. There were also seven deaths in the placebo group.

Rates were similar for patients treated within five days of symptoms - 1 per cent of the treatment group was hospitalised, against 6.7 per cent for the placebo group, which included 10 deaths.

Antiviral pills must be given as early as possible, before an infection takes hold, in order for the drug to be most effective. Merck tested its drug within five days of symptom onset.

Pfizer did not detail side effects of the treatment, but said adverse events happened in about 20 per cent of both treatment and placebo patients.

"These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients' lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalisations," Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla said.

Infectious disease experts stress that preventing Covid-19 through the wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

