Pfizer says its antiviral pill near 90% effective in final analysis

NEW YORK • Pfizer yesterday said final analysis of its antiviral Covid-19 pill still showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The US drugmaker last month said the oral medicine was around 89 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations or deaths when compared with a placebo, based on interim results in around 1,200 people. The data disclosed yesterday includes an extra 1,000 people.

Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients.

The Pfizer pills are taken with the older antiviral ritonavir every 12 hours for five days, beginning shortly after the onset of symptoms. If authorised, the treatment will be sold as paxlovid.

Pfizer also released early data from a second clinical trial showing that the treatment cut hospitalisations by around 70 per cent in around 600 standard-risk adults.

"It's a stunning outcome," Pfizer chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten said. "And of course, if you deploy this quickly after infection, we are likely to reduce transmission dramatically."

Dr Dolsten said he expects authorisation for use in high-risk individuals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies soon. He does not believe an FDA advisory panel meeting will be needed. "We're in very advanced regulatory dialogues with both Europe and the United Kingdom, and we have dialogues with most of the major regulatory agencies globally," he said.

The efficacy of Pfizer's pill in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in at-risk patients was expected, so the FDA's decision could come within weeks, if not days, said Ms Zarina Saidova, an analyst at the Moscow-based Finam Holdings.

She expects paxlovid to generate US$15 billion (S$21 billion) to US$20 billion in revenue next year, a significant boost for the company in the face of a potential decline in vaccine sales.

There are as yet no oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 authorised in the United States. Rival Merck has asked for emergency-use authorisation of its antiviral pill molnupiravir. But that drug reduced hospitalisations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk patients by around 30 per cent only.

Some scientists have raised safety concerns over the potential for birth defects from the Merck drug, as well as worries that the drug could cause the virus to mutate.

Pfizer's drug works differently. It is part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors, used to treat HIV, hepatitis C and other viruses.

Dr Dolsten said recent lab tests showed activity against the protease of the Omicron variant is as "good as basically any Sars-CoV-2 variant of concern".

Pfizer said it can have 180,000 treatment courses ready to ship this year and plans to produce at least 80 million more next year.

Dr Dolsten said Pfizer is looking to expand that output further as new variants, like the newly discovered Omicron, could push the need for antivirals substantially higher. Current vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing infection with Omicron.

Pfizer, which makes one of the world's leading Covid-19 vaccines with German partner BioNTech, has agreed to let generic makers supply versions of the drug to 95 low-and middle-income countries through a licensing deal with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool.

REUTERS