Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over Covid-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Pfizer has reached a truce with a former longtime employee whom it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its Covid-19 vaccine and other drugs.

Under an agreement filed on Monday (Dec 6), Li Chunxiao, a former associate director of statistics and 15-year Pfizer veteran, will let Pfizer's lawyers review her computers and online accounts for the drugmaker's confidential information.

Pfizer is expected to complete that review by Dec 29, when Ms Li must also submit a sworn declaration that she no longer possesses its confidential information or trade secrets.

The drugmaker's lawsuit in San Diego federal court could end in early January if the conditions are met.

Mr Adam Cashman, a lawyer for Ms Li, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Pfizer, based in New York, had sued Ms Li on Nov 23, saying she had uploaded more than 12,000 files without permission from her company-issued laptop as she was preparing to join another company.

It said the files included a "playbook" discussing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer's relationship with its German vaccine partner and presentations related to cancer antibodies.