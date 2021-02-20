Pfizer, BioNTech seek FDA nod for new vaccine storage option

MICHIGAN • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow their Covid-19 vaccine to be stored for two weeks at temperatures found in normal pharmaceutical freezers, a change that could simplify distribution for the shot.

"If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centres greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

The partners will keep looking for new formulations to make the vaccine easier to transport and use, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

The request comes as United States President Joe Biden yesterday visited the Michigan plant where Pfizer is manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Biden's visit is just his second trip away from the East Coast since taking office last month, following a Tuesday appearance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at a CNN town hall event. Mr Biden has regularly touted his administration's progress accelerating vaccinations, and has encouraged any American with the opportunity to take a shot.

Supply is increasing as Pfizer and Moderna - the other firm whose vaccine was granted emergency authorisation by the FDA - ramp up production, as well as efforts led in part by the Biden administration to increase the number of people able to administer vaccines.

The President said on Tuesday that Pfizer agreed to speed up shipments after Mr Biden invoked the Defence Production Act, which enables the government to nationalise manufacturing in emergencies.

Before the virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven nations, White House officials on Thursday said the US would immediately commit US$2 billion (S$2.65 billion) to the effort known as Covax, which aims to help lower-income countries with vaccines. Mr Biden will pledge an additional US$2 billion through this and next year on condition that other nations fulfil their commitments.

A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, would require only one shot but the administration said on Wednesday that it sees its distribution starting out slowly once it is authorised by the FDA, which will likely happen within a few days of a Feb 26 meeting to consider the company's application and clinical data. If the vaccine is authorised, the administration's contract would be for 100 million doses by the end of June.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that those deliveries would begin with just a few million doses and most distribution would be "back-end loaded".

BLOOMBERG