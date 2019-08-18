Peter Fonda, star of film classic Easy Rider, dies

LOS ANGELES • Oscar-nominated actor Peter Fonda, who played a cool and introspective motorcyclist in the 1969 film Easy Rider that captured the spirit of the era's counterculture movement, died on Friday at age 79, his family said in a statement.

Fonda, the son of Hollywood leading man Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda, died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning of respiratory failure from lung cancer, the statement said.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away," it said, adding: "In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."

"While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life," the family said.

Fonda played the wanderer Wyatt in Easy Rider, opposite the late Dennis Hopper who co-starred as fellow biker Billy and directed the film. In the movie, Wyatt and Billy set out on their motorbikes to discover America and have a number of misadventures, befriending an attorney played by Jack Nicholson, before meeting violent deaths.

Easy Rider, with a script co-written by Fonda, helped usher in a period known as the New Hollywood era of film-making, which often avoided happy endings and other conventions of the Hollywood studio system.

Fonda was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the script of Easy Rider and went on to act in movies and television shows at a steady pace in the decades after, achieving a second career highlight when he was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role as a beekeeper in the 1997 drama Ulee's Gold.

REUTERS