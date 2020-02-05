Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders leading in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos

DES MOINES, IOWA - Democratic Party candidates Pete Buttigieg, 38, and Bernie Sanders, 78, were leading in the Iowa Caucuses in the first results announced almost 24 hours since the caucuses started, signalling the potential emergence of the Democratic candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

By 5pm (6am Singapore time), only 62 per cent of results were available, with no word on the final count. They showed former vice-president Joe Biden trailing fourth behind former mayor Mr Buttigieg, Senator Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The delay in the results because of a “coding problem” on an app used by the Iowa Democratic Party, has come as a major embarrassment for the party and the state of Iowa as well.

President Trump pounced on the episode, tweeting: “The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump'.”

Addressing a crowd of supporters in the town of Laconia, Buttigieg hailed the “astonishing” early results for a gay millennial small-city mayor who was unknown nationally just one year ago.

“No matter what happens next, this much is undeniable, that fact represents an astonishing victory for this campaign, this candidacy and this vision that you all have been a part of,” he said.

Iowa has been holding caucuses since 1972 – an event which has become the traditional start of the campaign and a feature of the American electoral system. Some, including high spending billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg, have questioned their importance.

The caucuses do showcase a pure form of democracy with candidates’ supporters in the same room vying for support and voting for their preference for President, from among the candidates.

But they have also become a production. The picturesque golden dome of the State Capitol in Des Moines provides a spectacular backdrop for media crews from across the country and the world. Foreign diplomats and officials visit to witness the process. They are Iowa’s moment.

But the full results of the two-hour caucuses in almost 17,000 precincts across the state remained unannounced even after every candidate and most of the media had left the state, mostly to New Hampshire for the critical Feb 11 primary.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of ways that one can spin this to be a positive for the state of Iowa or the Democratic Party,” Karen Kedrowski, director of the Catt Centre for Women and Politics at Iowa State University told The Straits Times. “Most benignly they (the party) failed to test the app adequately.”

“I don’t think there was any conspiracy, or anything nefarious,” she said. “I don’t think Hillary Clinton supporters were behind this or any of these other bizarre conspiracy theories that are out there.”

The real issue was that the Iowa Democratic Party is a small organisation, privately funded, had to raise millions of dollars in order to pull of an event that under international scrutiny, and financially did not have the wherewithal to test the system as completely as they should have, she said.

“Nonetheless… Iowa has to justify to the world why it should be the first in the nation’s Presidential contest,” Professor Kedrowski said.

“There are a lot of good explanations for that; it’s not typical of the US, it’s small, it’s obscure, it’s economy is different, it’s older, whiter, all those things.”

“Maybe you we can now add that Iowa can’t handle this, it’s too much for them,” she said.

“What’s truly ironic is that the backup system – essentially the telephone – which is what the Democratic Party used for decades successfully for reporting these kinds of results also failed because I think they expected the app to work better.”