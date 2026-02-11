Person detained for questioning over kidnap of US TV anchor’s mother

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LOS ANGELES – The authorities have detained a person for questioning over the kidnapping of the mother of US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, media reported Feb 10 .

Major networks CNN, ABC and Fox reported that law enforcement officials have detained someone for questioning in connection to the abduction of Ms Nancy Guthrie, who is being held for ransom.

The person has not been charged, CNN reported.

The update comes amid breathless coverage of the kidnapping of the high-profile anchor’s mother in a case that has gripped the country.

Earlier on Feb 1 0 the FBI released images showing a person in a full-face balaclava apparently tampering with a front-door camera outside Ms Nancy Guthrie’s home in the south-western city of Tucson, Arizona.

The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted doorstep in the dark, in eerie black-and-white imagery.

The person is described as an “armed individual”.

ABC reported however that there was no indication that the person who was detained was the same person as the one seen in the photographs.

Ms Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News’ Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been kidnapped from her home on the night of Jan 31 or in the early hours of Feb 1.

The images date to “the morning of her disappearance,” Mr Patel said on X.

“As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he wrote.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt began a media briefing by saying she and President Donald Trump had just reviewed the newly released imagery.

Ms Nancy Guthrie’s family has received ransom letters with payment demands, the FBI has said.

Hour of desperation

Footage shows the individual approaching Ms Guthrie’s front door, head down, clad in long pants, a zip-up jacket, hat and gloves, and carrying a backpack.

The person’s hands loom over the camera for several seconds before he or she turns, looking for something on the ground, then stepping outside the entryway and pulling up some plants.

Subsequent footage appears to show the person pushing the plants against the camera.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos last week stated that the doorbell camera outside Ms Nancy Guthrie’s home was disconnected at 1.47am local time on Feb 1.

At 2.12am, “software detects a person on a camera, but there’s no video available,” he said.

Ms Savannah Guthrie on Feb 9 released the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.

“As we enter into another week of this nightmare...thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt,” an emotional Ms Guthrie said on Instagram.

“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don’t know where.

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help.”

The elder Ms Guthrie’s disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage in US media, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives.

The authorities said they believed the missing woman was still alive, and said blood discovered on her doorstep belonged to her. AFP