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Pentagon weighs diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East, Washington Post reports

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FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

The weapons that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched in 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the US military’s most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported on March 26, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The weapons that could be redirected include air defence interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched in 2025, under which partner countries buy US arms for Kyiv, the report said.

The consideration comes as US operations in the region intensify.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading US forces in the Middle East, on March 25, said the US had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper that the Defence Department would “ensure that US forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win”.

The Pentagon, the US State Department and NATO did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.