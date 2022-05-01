Pentagon official slams Putin's 'depravity' while Biden opposes his attendance at G-20 summit

WASHINGTON • An emotional Pentagon spokesman lashed out on Friday at Russian President Vladimir Putin's "depravity" in Ukraine, questioning how any moral person could defend bombing hospitals and summary executions of innocent people.

Former US Navy admiral John Kirby, who has briefed journalists on camera five days a week since the war began on Feb 24, lost his composure briefly as he spoke of atrocities committed in Ukraine.

"It's hard to look at what he's doing in Ukraine, what his forces are doing in Ukraine, and think that any ethical, moral individual could justify that," Mr Kirby said haltingly, when asked how the US government assessed the Russian leader's mental state.

"I can't talk to his psychology. But I think we can all speak to his depravity," he said.

Mr Kirby is known for his fluid and fact-heavy answers to journalists, as well as for avoiding hyperbole and having the discipline to not say more than he is allowed to.

Since the administration of President Joe Biden determined late last year that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, Mr Kirby has been its key public messenger on the conflict. But he suddenly found himself at a loss for words on Friday, looking grim and sad when reflecting on the two months of war.

Meanwhile, the United States said the world cannot deal with Mr Putin as before after Indonesia invited him - and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky - to November's Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

President Biden "has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G-20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending", White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

She indicated that Washington was in touch with the Indonesians and that the invitation to Russia came before its invasion of Ukraine.

Separately in Washington, a US official said he does not believe there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons, despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric.

The senior US defence official said on Friday: "We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day, the best we can, and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to Nato territory."