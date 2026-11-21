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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a directive imposing new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada, The Washington Post reported.

WASHINGTON - US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada, according to US media, as the Pentagon said on Nov 21 it was refocusing the relationship around American defence priorities.

Hegseth issued the directive in a classified memo circulated last week, The Washington Post reported on Nov 20, citing officials familiar with the decision.

The precise scope of the restrictions was unclear, and the Post said it had not seen the memo.

“The Department of War is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible US defence objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defence relationship,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told AFP, when asked to comment on the report.

He said Washington was “prioritising opportunities for bilateral cooperation” to strengthen the defence of the Americas, “while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations.”

“This guidance does not impact defence intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO,” Parnell added.

NORAD is the joint US-Canadian command responsible for monitoring and defending North American airspace.

The reported restrictions come amid strained relations between the longtime allies under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st US state.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and criticised Ottawa’s defence spending, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly rejected any suggestion of annexation. AFP