Pentagon leaders wary of working with Taliban

WASHINGTON • Just over a day after the last US service member left Afghanistan, the Pentagon's top two leaders have expressed wariness about continuing to cooperate with Taliban leaders who helped provide safe passage to more than 124,000 people evacuated out of the country.

"We were working with the Taliban on a very narrow set of issues," Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday. "I would not make any leaps of logic to broader issues. It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban."

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was more blunt in his assessment of the Taliban, which took control of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, two weeks ago after rapidly advancing across the country.

US commanders have praised Taliban leaders for their cooperation during the evacuation of Americans and their Afghan allies during the war.

"This is a ruthless group," said Gen Milley, who commanded troops in Afghanistan. "Whether or not they change remains to be seen. In war, you do what you must."

Asked if the US military would cooperate with the Taliban in fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria - Khorasan (ISIS-K) - the group that claimed responsibility for last week's attack that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans, Mr Milley said: "It's possible."

He also defended an Air Force drone strike on Sunday that the military said destroyed a car filled with explosives that posed an "imminent" threat to the evacuation operation. Afghans on the ground said it killed at least 10 people, including seven children.

Pentagon officials said they are investigating reports of civilians deaths, but Mr Milley said the military had "very good intelligence" that ISIS-K was preparing a specific vehicle at a specific location to be used to attack the airport.

The Biden administration has pledged to continue efforts to bring more people out of the country, but has come under pressure to act faster.

Some 20,000 Afghans have arrived at eight military bases in the United States, where they are set to complete processing for resettlement across the country. But about 43,000 Afghans are still in transit in the Middle East and Europe.

The pipeline could take weeks or even a few months to clear, US officials said. Mr Austin pointedly said the State Department's Special Interest Visa programme, known as SIV, was ill equipped to deal with the avalanche of Afghans who sought to flee their country.

NYTIMES

HARD TO PREDICT We were working with the Taliban on a very narrow set of issues. I would not make any leaps of logic to broader issues. It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban. U.S. DEFENCE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN