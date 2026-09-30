Pentagon chief set to announce 20% cuts to senior officer positions

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has moved quickly to reshape the department, firing senior officers across the military and dealing with niche personnel issues.

WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to announce a 20% cut in the number of positions for generals and admirals when he speaks with hundreds of junior service members at Quantico, Virginia, two US officials told Reuters on Sept 29 .

Hegseth will give a speech on Sept 30 in front of hundreds of junior officers and enlisted officials, updating them on his priorities for the military.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Hegseth would say that he plans to cut the billets for general and flag officers by 20%. Those are one- to four-star generals and admirals. That is an increase from the minimum 10% cut Hegseth laid out in 2025 .

Rather than firing people, one of the officials said, the rank of some future jobs would change, while billets for others would be cancelled.

Separately on Sept 29 , the Pentagon released a memo signed by Hegseth which directed that the Department of Defence will no longer appoint civilians as tenured college faculty at the US Military Service Academies. The memo cast the directive as an effort to refocus military academies on “warfighting”.

Hegseth has moved quickly to reshape the department, firing senior officers across the military and dealing with niche personnel issues. In 2025 , he ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star officers.

The event on Sept 30 will come a year after Hegseth slammed “fat generals” and diversity initiatives in front of US military generals and admirals during a speech at Quantico.

In 2025 , US President Donald Trump also delivered an address at Quantico and floated the idea of using deployments to US cities “as training grounds for our military”.

The remarks by Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, and Trump, a former reality television star, resembled a reality TV format, as top US military officials were summoned on short notice.

Addressing an auditorium full of top brass who flew in from around the world at the time, Hegseth defended his firings of flag officers, including the top US general, who was black, and the navy’s top admiral, who was a woman. He said the officers he relieved were part of a broken culture.

“If the words I’m speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honourable thing and resign,” Hegseth said. REUTERS