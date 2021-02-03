Pentagon awards $40m funding to Aussie rare earth firm

WASHINGTON • The US Department of Defence on Monday said it has awarded US$30.4 million (S$40.5 million) to Australia's Lynas Rare Earths to build a Texas facility to process specialised minerals used to make weapons, electronics and other goods.

China is the world's largest producer of rare earth minerals and has threatened to stop their export to the United States, fuelling a push inside the US government to boost domestic production.

The Pentagon's award will fund the construction of a facility to process so-called light rare earths, the most common type of rare earth, commonly used in consumer goods such as cellphones.

Lynas was not immediately available for comment.

This is the second award the company has received from the Pentagon. Last year, Lynas and Texas-based Blue Line Corp received funding for production of heavy rare earths, a less common type of the minerals used in weaponry.

Both facilities are planned for Hondo, Texas, about 72km west of San Antonio.

Lynas aims to ship rare earths from its mine in Western Australia for final processing in Texas. It said it will produce a quarter of the globe's demand for rare earths when the facilities are operational.

MP Materials, which last year also received Pentagon funding, is the only existing US rare earth company, though it ships more than 50,000 tonnes of concentrated rare earths a year to China for final processing.

REUTERS