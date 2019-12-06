Pelosi pressing ahead with Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON • US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday said she has instructed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

"The facts are uncontested. The President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival," Ms Pelosi said.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility... I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," she added in her televised statement, referring to Mr Jerrold Nadler.

Ms Pelosi made the remarks a day after the Judiciary Committee held a hearing in which three constitutional law experts called by Democratic lawmakers said Mr Trump had engaged in conduct that represents impeachable offences under the Constitution. A fourth expert, called by Republican lawmakers, called the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry rushed and flawed.

A defiant Mr Trump predicted yesterday that he "will win", after Ms Pelosi gave the green light for impeachment. "The good thing is that the Republicans have never been more united. We will win!" Mr Trump tweeted.

The House Intelligence Committee this week submitted findings from its inquiry into Mr Trump's push for Kiev to launch an investigation related to former US vice-president Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Mr Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into the discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 US election.

The Democrats have accused Mr Trump of abusing his power by withholding US$391 million (S$532 million) in security aid to Ukraine - a US ally facing Russian aggression - to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the investigation.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the impeachment investigation a hoax.

Shortly before Ms Pelosi's statement, Mr Trump urged House Democrats to move fast if they were going to impeach him so that the Republican-led Senate can take up the issue. "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business," Mr Trump tweeted.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday hinted at the articles of impeachment they would bring against Mr Trump, suggesting charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction even as they dismissed Republican objections that the entire inquiry is flawed.

At Wednesday's hearing, Harvard law professor Noah Feldman said abuse of power involved the use of political office for personal gain. He said Mr Trump did that when he solicited Ukraine to announce an investigation that would ensnare Mr Biden, a political rival.

The two other Democratic witnesses, Professor Michael Gerhardt, an expert on constitutional law at the University of North Carolina school of law, and Dr Pamela Karlan, a professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School, agreed.

Prof Feldman and the other Democratic witnesses also dismissed the defence offered by Mr Trump and his allies: the fact that US military aid was ultimately sent to Ukraine and that Ukraine never announced an investigation clears the President of wrongdoing. "The attempt itself is the impeachable act," said Prof Feldman.

But the scholar called by Republicans, Professor Jonathan Turley, argued that the evidence so far has been insufficient to gain broad support for action from the public.

If the House votes to impeach Mr Trump, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove the President from office. House members act as the prosecutors; the senators as jurors; the chief justice of the United States presides. Historically, the president has been allowed to have defence lawyers call witnesses and request documents.

Mr Trump's fellow Republicans in both chambers have stood by him, and accused Democrats of seeking to overturn the 2016 election.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE