Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' over attack on husband

WASHINGTON - Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Saturday she and her family were “heartbroken and traumatised” by the violent attack on her husband at their California home.

An intruder had broken into the couple’s house in San Francisco early Friday morning and attacked the speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Mrs Pelosi said of the incident in a letter posted to Twitter Saturday evening.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” she said, in her first comment about the attack.

Mr Paul Pelosi, 82 – who underwent surgery and is recovering in a hospital – was at home alone, as his wife was working in Washington.

“His condition continues to improve,” Mrs Pelosi said in the letter.

San Francisco police said officers found the assailant at the couple’s home just before 2.30am, where he and Mr Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” San Francisco police chief Bill Scott told reporters, saying later that Mr Paul Pelosi was hit at least once.

Police identified the assailant as 42-year-old David Depape, with Mr Scott saying Depape would be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and other felonies.

“This was not a random act,” Mr Scott said. “This was intentional, and it is wrong.”

The suspect “demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” Mrs Pelosi – who is second in line to the presidency – said in Saturday’s letter.