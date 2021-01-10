Pelosi explores ways to rein in Trump's powers

WASHINGTON • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the United States' top military commander on Friday about taking precautions to ensure that President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining 12 days in office.

Ms Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that she spoke to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about what measures are available to rein in the Republican President.

Mr Trump, angry about his election loss, incited supporters in the days before to an invasion of the US Capitol last Wednesday.

"The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy," Ms Pelosi said in the letter to her colleagues.

While Ms Pelosi's letter highlights the concern among lawmakers about what Mr Trump may try to do during his remaining time in office, there are questions about what Gen Milley or anyone could actually do to stop a president from using nuclear weapons.

"There is no legal way to do this. The President has sole, unfettered authority to order the use of nuclear weapons with no 'second vote' required," said Professor Jeffrey Lewis from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California.

Gen Milley's office said Ms Pelosi had initiated the call and he "answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority".

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said any use of nuclear weapons is a highly deliberative process.

REUTERS