Pelosi blasts White House for refusing to cooperate

WASHINGTON • US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said President Donald Trump "will be held accountable" after the White House said it would refuse to cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry into the Republican President.

"The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President's abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction," Ms Pelosi, the top US Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Mr President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable."

The White House rejected an impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the House of Representatives as "constitutionally invalid", and said it would refuse to cooperate with the probe absent a vote of the full House.

An eight-page letter signed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone was sent to Ms Pelosi, and the Democratic chairmen of the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees.

Ms Pelosi argued that the impeachment inquiry she launched is constitutional and that no House vote is necessary at this juncture.

The inquiry was started based on accusations from a government whistle-blower that Mr Trump sought Ukraine's help in investigating his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The White House argued that the three other impeachment inquiries in US history, against former presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, all included House votes, and that this should serve as precedent for the impeachment of Mr Trump.

"Proceeding without a House vote is unprecedented in the history of our nation. In every prior occasion for a presidential impeachment inquiry, there has been a vote of the House," said a senior administration official, speaking as the letter was released.

The letter said Mr Trump has been denied due process rights, such as to cross-examine witnesses, call witnesses to testify, receive transcripts of testimony, and have access to evidence. "All of this violates the Constitution, the rule of law, and every past precedent."

It said the Supreme Court has recognised that due process protections apply to all congressional investigations.

The letter was the result of an intense effort in recent days by White House lawyers to respond to the Democrats' impeachment bid.

One concern the White House has involves the whistle-blower.

House Democrats are working to protect the identity of the person who has accused Mr Trump of impropriety in his dealings with Ukraine.

The senior administration official added: "There shouldn't be a situation where you can have a primary witness, an accuser in an impeachment inquiry, and the President never able to know who the accuser is and never able to cross-examine him."

Mr Trump has called the inquiry a partisan "witch hunt", and released a summary transcript of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a bid at damage control.

The letter argues - a contention denied by the Democrats - that the impeachment effort is simply aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election and influencing the 2020 election. "The decision as to who will be elected president in 2020 should rest with the people of the United States, exactly where the Constitution places it," said the letter.

REUTERS