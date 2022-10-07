Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at age 22

WASHINGTON - Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier that held the record as the world's oldest dog, died earlier this week at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records.

Born on March 28, 2000, on Long Island, in New York state, the female terrier lived most of her life in South Carolina, giving birth to 32 puppies over the years.

A team from Guinness World Records - which announced her death on Wednesday - had determined in May 2022 that Pebbles was the world's oldest living dog.

Pebbles "sadly passed away of natural causes peacefully at her home surrounded by her family", her owner Julie Gregory wrote on Instagram.

According to Ms Gregory, the pooch "enjoyed trying new foods" and "was pampered" during her life. She weighed in at four pounds (1.8kg).

In 2012, Pebbles' veterinarian put the terrier on a cat food diet, which Guinness said in an article on its website contains more meat-based protein.

From time to time, like on her 22nd birthday, Ms Gregory would "allow Pebbles to indulge in treats like a stack of ribs".

Pebbles died five months before her 23rd birthday. AFP