Passenger tries to break into cockpit on US flight

LOS ANGELES • An unruly passenger who tried breaking into the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Tennessee from California was subdued by cabin crew and other passengers, witnesses said, as the plane was diverted to New Mexico.

Delta Flight 386 from Los Angeles, bound for Nashville, arrived at around 2.20pm at Albuquerque International Sunport last Friday, where the authorities removed the passenger from the plane and took him into custody, an airport spokesman said.

Delta said the Boeing 737-900 had 162 passengers and six crew members on board.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque said on Twitter that it was responding to the incident and that there was "no threat to the public at this time", providing no further details.

The airline and law enforcement did not say whether the individual was armed, whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or offer any explanation as to what may have prompted his outburst.

No one was hurt during the incident and the flight resumed its journey to Nashville after the diversion, the airport spokesman said.

Los Angeles-based KCBS-TV posted mobile phone videos taken by several passengers, showing a man lying on his stomach in the aisle of the aircraft repeatedly yelling "Stop this plane" as he was wrestled to the floor of the cabin.

A flight attendant and passengers bound his hands and feet with yellow cord, then carried him to the rear of the aircraft, where he was placed face down in a seat, the video clips showed.

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386... who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque," Delta said in a statement, adding that the aircraft had landed without incident.

