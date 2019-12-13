Parties make cases ahead of House vote

WASHINGTON • The House Judiciary Committee yesterday opened a marathon session as the sharply partisan panel took the first steps towards voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Democrats and Republicans launched the two-day session with a lively hearing at the Capitol, delivering sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment.

Both sides appealed to Americans' sense of history - Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the President's "constitutional crime spree" and Republicans decrying the "hot garbage" impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Mr Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage, and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.

Democratic Representative David Cicilline asked Republicans standing by Mr Trump to "wake up" and honour their oath of office. Republican representative Mike Johnson responded with his own request to "put your country over party".

The committee would likely vote later yesterday to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler opened yesterday's hearing by making a final argument for impeachment and urging his Republican colleagues to reconsider.

He said the committee should consider whether the evidence shows that Mr Trump committed these acts, if they rise to the level of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanours and what the consequences are if they fail to act.

"When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today," Mr Nadler said. "How would you be remembered?"

Republicans are also messaging to the American people as they argue that the articles show Democrats are out to get Mr Trump. Most Republicans contend that Mr Trump has done nothing wrong, and all of them are expected to vote against the articles.

ASSOCIATED PRESS