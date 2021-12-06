Parents of school shooting suspect in US plead not guilty

WASHINGTON • A Michigan judge has set bail at US$500,000 (S$686,300) each for the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students with a weapon that the couple bought him as a Christmas gift, after the authorities arrested them on Saturday following a manhunt.

Appearing by videolink from jail, James and Jennifer Crumbley both pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told the hearing that the Crumbleys withdrew US$4,000 from an ATM while the authorities were searching for them and remained a flight risk.

The search for the couple began after Oakland County prosecutors said they would be charged with manslaughter in connection with the campus mass shooting.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys bought the handgun for their son as a Christmas present and then ignored warning signs including on the day of the shooting.

The Michigan school shooting is only the latest such incident in the United States, where elected officials have sparred over how to make schools safer for children as attacks have grown increasingly common in recent decades.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being held without bail and has been charged as an adult on suspicion of carrying out the deadliest US school shooting this year at Oxford High School last Tuesday.

His parents were expected to appear for an arraignment last Friday but they stopped responding to calls from their lawyers, prompting a search by the sheriff's office and US Marshals Service.

During the videolink session, Jennifer Crumbley cried as the judge read the names of the students killed in the shooting and related charges. The judge has set preliminary hearings for Dec 14 and 22.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a 9mm handgun.

Michigan law prohibits those aged under 18 years from buying or possessing firearms, except in limited situation such as hunting with a licence and a supervising adult.

Ethan posted photos of the gun on social media, writing, "just got my new beauty today" and adding a heart emoji. The next day, his mother posted that the two of them were at a gun range "testing out his new Christmas present", said Ms McDonald, who detailed various other warning signs that the parents failed to act on.

On Nov 21, a teacher found Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone and alerted school officials, who left messages for his mother that went unreturned. His mother later texted him, saying: "I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

On the morning of the shooting, a teacher found drawings by Ethan that depicted a handgun, a bullet, and a bleeding figure. Ethan told school counsellors the drawings were for a video game he was designing, and that he wanted to pursue video game design as a career.

School officials summoned the Crumbleys and told them to get Ethan into counselling within 48 hours. They resisted the idea of taking their son home and did not search his backpack or ask him about the gun. Ethan was returned to class and later walked out of a washroom with the gun, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

REUTERS