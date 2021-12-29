Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The parents of a girl killed in a clothing store dressing room by a Los Angeles police officer's stray bullet last week called for justice on Tuesday (Dec 28), the day after police released video showing the chaotic moments leading to the fatal shooting.

The 14-year-old girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was inadvertently shot dead in a North Hollywood store on Dec 23 when a police officer opened fire on a man who was bludgeoning another shopper after accosting and menacing several others.

The suspect was killed. But police said one round from the officer's rifle apparently pierced the wall of a fitting room where the girl was hiding, out of view, with her mother, striking the teenager in the chest.

The girl, who had been shopping for a dress, died instantly in her mother's arms.

"It is like my whole heart has been ripped out of my body," her father, Mr Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, said in a statement read by the family's attorney, Mr Ben Crump, during a news conference outside Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters.

"We want justice for our daughter. Valentina's life mattered."

The parents wept as they stood next to a wreath with flowers and photographs of their Chilean-born daughter. They wore signs around their necks that read "justice for my daughter" written in both English and Spanish.

The parents and their lawyers did not specify how they would like justice to be served.

The parents described their daughter as an exceptional student who aspired to become an engineer.

"She had great dreams of becoming an American citizen. She wanted to be here in the United States because this was the land of opportunity," Mr Crump said.

Orellana-Peralta was born and raised in Chile's capital, Santiago, and came to the US six months ago with her mother to visit an older sister, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her mother had been working on documentation to stay in the US with her daughter permanently.