Pardon me Mr President, was that joke about turkeys?

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump could not resist riffing on the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday as he continued the tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey, generating holiday-season laughter at the expense of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, one of his chief antagonists in Congress.

Mr Trump joked that the pair of North Carolina-bred turkeys he was about to pardon had been raised to "remain calm under any condition", a trait he said will be "very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear in Mr Schiff's basement on Thursday".

"It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey," Mr Trump told guests seated in the White House Rose Garden, where he was flanked by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. But he told the turkeys that "unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It's very unusual".

Mr Trump's latest act of clemency benefited Butter, a 21kg turkey, which was granted a "full and complete" pardon. Mr Trump said he was also sparing Butter's alternate, named Bread, which weighs 20kg, from being served up on a Thanksgiving table.

Both gobblers will get to spend the rest of their lives on a farm at Virginia Tech university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

