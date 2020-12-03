Panel calls for US to boost demands on China

NEW YORK • The United States should ratchet up its demands on China to include equal access for companies and media, stricter monitoring of Beijing's activities at the United Nations, and preventive action to safeguard American interests in technology and finance, a bipartisan panel has told Congress.

A 575-page report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission - created by Congress to track and anticipate threats from China - characterised the world's second-largest economy as a threat to the current international order that has American values at its core.

It added that China's leaders view those values as a barrier to the country's external ambitions and an existential threat to their rule.

"Chinese leaders' assessment of the United States as a dangerous and firmly committed opponent has informed nearly every facet of China's diplomatic strategy, economic policy and military planning in the post-Cold War era," the panel said.

Amid a continuing US effort to roll back China's dominance in next-generation 5G communications, the role of technology emerges as a clear theme throughout the annual report.

The study said Beijing uses the establishment of technical standards as a way to "advance an alternative technological order". It also warned that China's effort at financial opening was part of a "calculated strategy" to secure foreign investment inflows and use them to shore up the domestic economy. This would increase exposure to unique risks in China's financial system for foreign investors, the report said.

"China is an adversary presenting unique and immediate threats to our economic and security interests," Mr Robin Cleveland, chairman of the commission, said in an opening statement on Tuesday. He said the report reflected "an understanding that the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party are not partisan - they are American concerns".

The analysis also looked at areas including military capabilities, trade relations, public health and Covid-19-related issues, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Beijing's national security law for the former British colony had "significantly compromised" the rule of law and press freedom, the report found.

"Under growing pressure from the CCP, the territory's judicial system has been thrown into crisis as judges are compelled to adopt mainland legal principles and CCP positions," the report said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Last year, in response to a similar report from the commission, then Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the panel was "deeply entrenched in prejudice against China", adding that its reports were "rarely based on facts".

A statement yesterday from Hong Kong's government described the report as "yet another example" of US interference in Hong Kong's affairs, using "democracy and self-determination as an excuse".

The statement continued, saying that "such groundless and unjust political manoeuvres will achieve nothing" but undermine Hong Kong-US relations and hurt the US' own interests.

Competition between the US and China had intensified under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the authors of the US report wrote, and they argued that the time for action is now.

"If Beijing succeeds in normalising its views of governance, the result could undermine individual rights around the world," the commission said.

BLOOMBERG