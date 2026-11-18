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The Department of Justice said the man was plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani.

NEW YORK – A Pakistani man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison on Nov 17 for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, the Department of Justice said.

Asif Merchant, who had alleged ties to Iran, sought to hire a hitman to assassinate a politician or a government official in the United States, a Brooklyn court found.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s foreign military operations, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to avenge his killing.

Merchant had testified that he was forced into the plot to protect his family in the Iranian capital Tehran from the Guards, adding that he thought he would get caught before anyone was killed, multiple media outlets reported.

He said he was never ordered to kill a specific person but noted his Iranian contact had mentioned three people in connection with the plot – President Trump, former US president Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

But the United States’ top law officer Todd Blanche insisted on Nov 17 that the plot was against US President Donald Trump.

“An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct,” stated Attorney-General Blanche after Merchant was sentenced to 330 months imprisonment.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

US officials previously said Merchant had “close ties to Iran” and described his alleged plot as “straight out of the Iranian regime’s playbook”.

Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024, as he planned to leave the country. AFP