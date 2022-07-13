Oximeter flaw sees non-white patients getting less oxygen treatment: Study

NEW YORK • A flaw in a widely used medical device that measures oxygen levels causes critically ill Asians, blacks and Hispanics in the United States to receive less supplemental oxygen to help them breathe than white patients, according to data from a large study published on Monday.

Pulse oximeters clip onto a fingertip and pass red and infrared light through the skin to gauge oxygen levels in the blood. It has been known since the 1970s that skin pigmentation can throw off readings, but the discrepancies were not believed to affect patient care.

Among 3,069 patients treated in a Boston intensive care unit (ICU) between 2008 and 2019, people of colour were given significantly less supplemental oxygen than would be considered optimal compared with white people because of inaccuracies in pulse oximeter readings related to their skin pigment.

"Nurses and doctors make the wrong decisions and end up giving less oxygen to people of colour because they are fooled" by incorrect readings from pulse oximeters, said Dr Leo Anthony Celi of Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who oversaw the study.

For the study published in Jama Internal Medicine, pulse oximetry readings were checked against direct measurement of blood oxygen levels, which is not practical in the average patient because it requires a painful invasive procedure.

The authors of a study involving Covid-19 patients that was published recently in the same journal saw "occult hypoxemia" - an oxygen saturation level below 88 per cent despite pulse oximeter readings of 92 to 96 per cent - in 3.7 per cent of blood samples from Asian patients, 3.7 per cent of samples from black patients, 2.8 per cent of samples from non-black Hispanic patients, versus just 1.7 per cent of samples from white patients.

Whites accounted for only 17.2 per cent of all patients with occult hypoxemia.

The study concluded that racial and ethnic biases in pulse oximetry accuracy have led to delayed or withheld treatments among black and Hispanic Covid-19 patients.

Pulse oximetry can also be affected by obesity, medications used in critically ill patients, and other factors, Dr Celi said.

Research firm Imarc Group forecast the global pulse oximeter market reaching US$3.25 billion (S$4.6 billion) by 2027, following last year's sales of US$2.14 billion.

Dr Eric Ward, co-author of an editorial published with the study, said: "We think it's very reasonable at this point to call upon purchasers and manufacturers to make changes (to the devices)."

Medtronic executive Frank Chan said the company confirms accuracy of its pulse oximeters "by taking synchronised blood samples at each level of blood oxygen content and comparing the pulse-ox readings with measurements made from the blood sample".

He said Medtronic tests its devices on a higher than required number of participants with dark skin pigmentation, "to ensure our technology will perform as intended for all patient populations".

Phillips Healthcare, another pulse oximeter maker, did not respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS