Over half of California to be stuck at home for three weeks

SACRAMENTO (California) • More than half of California will be stuck at home this holiday season.

The state's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket were set to see the imposition of stay-at-home orders yesterday night as the Covid-19 pandemic strained hospitals, officials said.

Designed to kick in when intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in any of five regions falls below 15 per cent, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley closes bars, hair salons and barber shops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeaway and delivery service.

It allows critical infrastructure to stay open, including schools that have obtained waivers so in-person classes can be held. Dental offices will also remain open.

The shutdowns, which were scheduled to go into effect at 11.59pm yesterday, were triggered by an order announced last Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. The curbs will remain in effect for at least three weeks, and will be lifted on Dec 28 only if the ICU threshold and other metrics are met.

The San Francisco Bay Area was also expected to go into lockdown yesterday night under a different set of orders announced on Friday by officials there.

Los Angeles County, with the nation's highest death toll and case count from the coronavirus, had already imposed stay-at-home orders a week ago and will modify its curbs in line with the latest state order.

"We know that people are tired of the stringent measures, but they are the only weapons we have to combat the virus," said Dr Maggie Park, a public health officer in San Joaquin County.

The orders have been criticised by some Republican politicians, who say closing small businesses and ordering people to stay mostly at home will do more harm than good.

Officials said on Saturday that more than 25,000 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in California on Friday, a record since the pandemic began. The state also recorded 209 deaths, bringing the total to 19,791, officials said.

For the third day in a row, the United States on Saturday notched up a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours, reaching nearly 230,000 new infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. In the same period, the US recorded 2,527 Covid-19-related deaths, according to real-time data provided by the Baltimore-based university at 8.30pm.

For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths a day, as it had in spring, at the height of the first wave of the country's outbreak.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 is also steadily increasing, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The US has recorded more than 14.6 million Covid-19 cases and more than 281,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects nearly 539,000 Covid-19 deaths by April 1 next year.

Increasing numbers of children are going hungry in the country on account of the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, with nearly 12 per cent of adults saying they lived in a household where there was not enough to eat "sometimes" or "often" last month, according to the Commerce Department.

Some 10 per cent of mothers reported that their children under the age of five went hungry to some degree in October and last month, a Brookings Institution survey found.

Nonprofit Feeding America estimates over 50 million people will be considered food insecure this year, including about one in four children, reversing gains made in recent years that had brought hunger among children to its lowest level in at least two decades.

Schools have shut down, making it complicated for poorer children to get free meals provided there. There is also a gap for parents with children too young to attend school - the age at which poor nutrition can have lifelong consequences.

The numbers are jarring for a country that has the world's largest economy and is a major donor of food aid worldwide.

They have propelled a political tussle over President-elect Joe Biden's choice for agriculture secretary, who will be tasked with fighting hunger.

