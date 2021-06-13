Outrage over Trump's surveillance of Democrats

WASHINGTON • Democrats erup-ted with outrage on Friday over news that former president Donald Trump's Justice Department secretly surveilled lawmakers probing possible collusion with Russia, reaping the phone records of top political foes in what they called an unprecedented abuse of power.

Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell said they were recently told by Apple that from 2017 until early this year, the company was ordered to hand over records of their phone communications, as well as those of family members including a child, as Mr Trump fought a flow of damaging leaks on his 2016 election campaign's links to Russia.

No proof of them being behind the leaks was ever found, yet the probe was kept alive for as long as Mr Trump remained in office until January this year.

Mr Schiff called it "the weaponisation of law enforcement by a corrupt president". He said: "The politicisation of the department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former president."

Senate leaders threatened to subpoena two Trump attorneys-general, Mr Jeff Sessions and Mr William Barr, who oversaw the surveillance, to testify. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin said: "This is a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers."

The Justice Department, now led by Attorney-General Merrick Garland, said on Friday its inspector-general would investigate the use of subpoenas and other powers to probe lawmakers and journalists under Mr Trump.

Analysts called the collection of lawmakers' phone data one of the most egregious abuses by a president since Richard Nixon's early 1970s Watergate scandal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE