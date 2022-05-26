Outrage in US after gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers

UVALDE (Texas) • US President Joe Biden mourned the killing of 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, decrying their deaths as senseless and demanding action to try to curb the violence.

"I hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again," Mr Biden said at the White House, in sometimes halting, emotional remarks.

"As a nation," he said, "we have to ask: When are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When are we going to do what we know in our gut needs to be done?"

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, near the Mexican border, also sparked rallying cries for gun control across social media. The 21 victims were all killed in a single classroom.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman wrote: "It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn't just insanity - it's inhumanity."

The killing is the latest in a string of mass shootings: Just 10 days ago, a gunman in New York state opened fire at a supermarket, killing 10 people in a racist attack.

The Texas attack is the deadliest US school shooting since a gunman killed 26 people, mostly first graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in 2012.

The 18-year-old gunman in Tuesday's shooting was killed by responding officers. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez said in an MSNBC interview that the man had bought his weapons legally on his 18th birthday.

Republicans have close ties to the gun lobby. Former US president Donald Trump and other leading Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, are scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting this weekend in Texas.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE