Outgoing US intel watchdog fired by Trump says he acted appropriately

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Michael Atkinson, the outgoing top watchdog of the US Intelligence Community, on Sunday (April 5) said he was fired by President Donald Trump for acting impartially in his handling of the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe of the president last year.

"It is hard not to think that the President's loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General," Atkinson said in a statement.

Late on Friday, the White House told Atkinson, the Intelligence Community's inspector general, that he would be terminated from his position in 30 days.

Atkinson was a key figure in the run-up to impeachment, having found credible a complaint from a still-unnamed whistleblower within the administration that Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 US election for his political benefit.

The president complained on Saturday that after receiving the complaint, Atkinson did not come and speak to him about it at the White House.

"He's a total disgrace," Trump said during a briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic. "He took a fake report, and he brought it to Congress," Trump said.

Trump inveighed against the whistleblower as well, calling him "fake" and politically biased.

Atkinson's firing had prompted concerns among some Congressional Republicans and criticism from Democrats.

In bringing the whistleblower complaint to Congress, Atkinson expressed concerns that Trump potentially exposed himself to "serious national security and counter-intelligence risks" when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, according to a Justice Department legal opinion.

After contentious, partisan hearings, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him of the charges in early February.