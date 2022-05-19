Other killings related to white supremacy

June 2015: A white man, Dylann Roof, 21, opened fire on black Americans in a Bible study class in a church in South Carolina, killing nine people. Two years later, in 2017, he became the first person in the United States to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

August 2017: White supremacists who were protesting against plans to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee marched through the town of Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting: "You will not replace us" and "Jews will not replace us". A neo-Nazi, James Fields, 20, rammed his car into peaceful counter-protesters, killing a local woman, Ms Heather Heyer.

October 2018: Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old white man with a history of anti-Semitic Internet posts, gunned down 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, blaming Jews for allowing immigrant "invaders" into the US.

March 2019: Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old white Australian, killed 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand - also a massacre mentioned by the Buffalo gunman as inspiration.

August 2019: A 21-year-old white man, Patrick Crusius, angry at what he called "the Hispanic invasion of Texas", opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart store in the Texas town of El Paso, killing 23. He later told police he wanted to kill Mexicans.

