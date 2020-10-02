Orthodox Jews in NY decry stigma as virus rebounds

NEW YORK • As cases of coronavirus tick up again in New York, particularly in neighbourhoods with significant populations of Orthodox Jews, some residents say they feel attacked or insulted, accusing the authorities of creating a stigma based on their faith.

For two weeks, the positivity rate - the proportion of positive results out of the total number of tests performed - has been rising in America's most populous city.

After long hovering around 1 per cent, the key positivity indicator on Tuesday exceeded 3 per cent, what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called "cause for real concern".

The most significant jumps involve neighbourhoods of Brooklyn, where Orthodox Jewish populations are substantial, and coincided with gatherings linked to the recent Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The mayor said the city was sending the police and health workers to impacted neighbourhoods to promote social distancing and mask-wearing - and to issue summons if necessary to anyone refusing to comply. "This is an inflection point," Mr de Blasio said. "We have to take more action at this point."

City Hall is aiming not to single out New York's diverse Jewish communities by name, but tensions are palpable.

"Brooklyn is not a Jewish community, we are part of the community," Mr Steve Zuker, 52, said in front of the Landaus Shul, a synagogue in the Midwood neighbourhood where the positivity rate is near 6 per cent. "We feel attacked, and when you are attacked on your beliefs, people attack back."

Mr de Blasio also triggered fury after threatening "the Jewish community" on Twitter in April with summons and arrest after a large crowd of Hasidic Jews gathered for a rabbi's funeral in Brooklyn.

According to Mr Zuker, his community leaders are promoting awareness of Covid-19 risks, while also distributing masks and adding temporary spaces to allow for social distancing of worshippers.

Meanwhile, New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining at 25 per cent capacity on Wednesday.

At Il Gattopardo, an upscale southern Italian restaurant in Manhattan, owner Gianfranco Sorrentino said extreme health precautions were essential to pull his eatery through one of his toughest times in the business in 30 years.

"We change masks and everybody has to wash their hands every 15, 20 minutes," Mr Sorrentino said of his waiters. Customers smiled across tables that had been unoccupied since a lockdown was ordered in March in New York, once the US epicentre of the pandemic.

Diner Reid Rosen said: "It's fantastic to be with people, to actually have an enjoyable meal with friends and family and acquaintances and fellow workers."

