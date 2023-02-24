Orlando journalist mourned as local US newsrooms face more danger

ORLANDO, Florida – A day after a journalist was killed on an assignment near Orlando, Florida, his colleagues were in shock and grief. And experts in journalism said it was a warning sign that the world of local news might be growing more dangerous as reporters rush to cover the daily drumbeat of gun violence.

The killing of the reporter, Mr Dylan Lyons, as he covered a fatal shooting that happened hours earlier, was a “rude awakening that danger still exists in our industry, and we have to confront that and persevere through that”, said Mr Erik Sandoval, a reporter at WKMG-TV in Orlando. Mr Sandoval recalled working many nights with Mr Lyons, 24, who was an intern at the station in 2019.

“He wanted to do this, and he had a bright future ahead of him, and the fact that that future was taken away from him breaks my heart,” Mr Sandoval said in an interview on Thursday.

The authorities said they were still trying to piece together what led to the fatal shooting on Wednesday of Mr Lyons, a reporter at Spectrum News 13, as well as two others, Ms Nathacha Augustin, 38, and a 9-year-old girl, T’yonna Major.

The violence began around 11am in Pine Hills, a suburb about 8km west of downtown Orlando, when a man, later identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, fatally shot Ms Augustin as she sat in a car with Moses’ cousin, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. It was not clear why Moses shot Ms Augustin, the sheriff said.

About five hours later, detectives had interviewed witnesses and “cleared the scene”, Sheriff Mina said, but local journalists were still there preparing news reports. Moses returned to the neighbourhood and shot Mr Lyons and Mr Jesse Walden, a News 13 videographer, as they sat in a vehicle together, the sheriff said.

Minutes later, Moses walked into a nearby house and fatally shot T’yonna and wounded her mother, Sheriff Mina said.

The condition of the mother, whose name has not been released, was unclear. Ms Phyllis Turner, T’yonna’s great-aunt, told NBC News that the 9-year-old was “the apple of her parents’ eye; she was just a true joy to them”.

It was unclear whether the gunman knew that the reporter and videographer were journalists. Sheriff Mina said their vehicle “didn’t have any markings that stood out”, and that the gunman had passed by “another news vehicle”.