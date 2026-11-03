OpenAI taps former US army secretary Dan Driscoll for national security role
- OpenAI has appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as senior counsellor for national security modernisation. He will advise leaders on how advanced AI can improve national security and cybersecurity.
- Driscoll resigned earlier in 2026 after tension with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. He also gained notice when Trump sent him to Moscow and Kyiv talks on ending the Ukraine war.
- OpenAI said he will work with government, industry and academics on “democratic AI” and help teams understand the needs of national security organisations. Driscoll said he wants to use the technology “responsibly” for those who keep people safe.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – OpenAI has appointed Dan Driscoll, a former US Secretary of the Army, to a newly created role focusing on national security modernisation, the AI start-up said on Nov 2.
Driscoll will serve as senior counsellor for national security modernisation, advising OpenAI’s leadership and collaborating with external partners on how advanced artificial intelligence can enhance national security and cybersecurity.
He had resigned earlier in 2026, following months of tension with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Driscoll gained prominence outside the Pentagon when he was tapped by US President Trump to take part in talks with Moscow and Kyiv to end the war in Ukraine – a rare diplomatic task for an Army secretary.
“I’m joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe,” Driscoll said in a statement.
OpenAI said Driscoll will engage with various stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders and academic institutions, to advance practical initiatives for developing what OpenAI terms “democratic AI”.
He will also help internal OpenAI teams understand the operational needs of global national security organisations, the company said. REUTERS